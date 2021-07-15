Join NBC4 Anchor Carolyn Johnson and the American Cancer Society LA ResearcHERS Launch

On Thursday, July 22 at 9:00 a.m., join NBC4 Anchor Carolyn Johnson as she moderates a virtual conversation that raises awareness about the importance of women-led cancer research.

Panelists include esteemed researchers and doctors from Cedars-Sinai and the American Cancer Society (ACS) as part of a three-part speaker series, "Conversations In and Out of the Lab" organized by the ACS Los Angeles ResearcHERS campaign.

To learn more and register to watch the conversation on Facebook, visit https://www.facebook.com/ACSCalifornia. To learn more about ACS, visit www.cancer.org.

NBC4 is a long-time media partner of the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer LA walk held every October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.