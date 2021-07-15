cancer research

Join NBC4 Anchor Carolyn Johnson and the American Cancer Society LA ResearcHERS Launch

By Carol Soudah

Photo of NBC4 Anchor Carolyn Johnson

On Thursday, July 22 at 9:00 a.m., join NBC4 Anchor Carolyn Johnson as she moderates a virtual conversation that raises awareness about the importance of women-led cancer research.

Panelists include esteemed researchers and doctors from Cedars-Sinai and the American Cancer Society (ACS) as part of a three-part speaker series, "Conversations In and Out of the Lab" organized by the ACS Los Angeles ResearcHERS campaign.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

To learn more and register to watch the conversation on Facebook, visit https://www.facebook.com/ACSCalifornia. To learn more about ACS, visit www.cancer.org.

NBC4 in the Community

NBC4 is active in our diverse Southern California communities. Learn more about our outreach.

Juneteenth Jun 14

NBC4 Sponsors Juneteenth Parade 2021 in South LA

community Jun 8

CLICK HERE to Submit a Community Request or PSA

NBC4 is a long-time media partner of the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer LA walk held every October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

This article tagged under:

cancer researchLos AngelesCancer
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us