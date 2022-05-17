Join NBC4 Anchor Carolyn Johnson for a Discussion on Women Fighting Cancer in Los Angeles

Join NBC4 Anchor Carolyn Johnson as she moderates the the Virtual Launch

Event of the 2022 Los Angeles ResearcHERS:Women Fighting Cancer

Campaign on Wednesday, May 25 at 1 p.m., organized by the American Cancer Society.



Learn from a prominent, all-female group of expert panelists as they discuss the importance of women leadership in cancer research, take questions from the audience, and share their journey as cancer researchers. ResearcHERS: Women Fighting Cancer is a movement that raises awareness and funds to support women-led cancer research.

To learn more and how to join the conversation, visit www.acsresearchers.org/losangeles.