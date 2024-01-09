Join NBC4 and Telemundo 52 at the 39th Annual Kingdom Day Parade on Monday, January 15th at 10 a.m. The annual tradition to honor the civil rights leader will kick off on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., from Western Ave. to Crenshaw Blvd. This year’s theme is "Can't Stop, Won't Stop, Going to the Promised Land".

NBC4 News Anchor, Michael Brownlee, and Meteorologist, Melissa Magee, and Telemundo 52 Morning News Anchor, Grecia Carrillo, and, Weather Anchor, Marcos Mora will participate in the parade to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with the Los Angeles community.

For more information on the Kingdom Day Parade visit kingdomdayparade.org