Alzheimer's

Join NBC4 and Telemundo 52 at the Walk to End Alzheimer's October 28 at L.A. LIVE

Join Lynette Romero, co-anchor of the morning newscast “Today in LA” and Dunia Elvir, co-anchor for Noticiero Telemundo 52, at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s and Community Resource Fair on October 28, 2023, at L.A. LIVE.  The walk will feature free, local resources, a brain game zone, a dementia simulator, trick-or-treating and, most importantly, we will bring friends, families, and neighbors together as we work to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.  There is no cost to participate.  Please register HERE, and join Team NBC4 and Telemundo 52 today. 

Alzheimer's
