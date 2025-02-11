Join NBC4 and Telemundo 52 for the 40th Annual Kingdom Day Parade

Join NBC4 and Telemundo 52 at the 40th Annual Kingdom Day Parade on Monday, February 17th at 10 a.m. and celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The annual tradition honors Dr. King’s vision of equality, justice and unity while coming together as a community. The parade kicks off on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., from Western Ave. to Crenshaw Blvd. This year’s theme is "Peace and Unity, Let it Start with Us.”

NBC4 News Anchor, Michael Brownlee, and Meteorologist, Melissa Magee, alongside Telemundo 52’s News Anchor, Enrique Chiabra and Meteorologist Michelle Trujillo, will participate in the parade to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with the Los Angeles community.

For more information on the Kingdom Day Parade visit kingdomdayparade.org