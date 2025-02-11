Diversity & Equality

Join NBC4 and Telemundo 52 for the 40th Annual Kingdom Day Parade

Join NBC4 and Telemundo 52 at the 40th Annual Kingdom Day Parade on Monday, February 17th  at 10 a.m. and celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The annual tradition honors Dr. King’s vision of equality, justice and unity while coming together as a community. The parade kicks off on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., from Western Ave. to Crenshaw Blvd. This year’s theme is "Peace and Unity, Let it Start with Us.”

NBC4 News Anchor, Michael Brownlee, and Meteorologist, Melissa Magee, alongside Telemundo 52’s News Anchor, Enrique Chiabra and Meteorologist Michelle Trujillo, will participate in the parade to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with the Los Angeles community.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

For more information on the Kingdom Day Parade visit kingdomdayparade.org   

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Diversity & Equality
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us