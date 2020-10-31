community

Join NBC4's Mekahlo Medina for AbilityFirst Stroll and Roll Goes Virtual Event Supporting People with Disabilities

By Carol Soudah

AbilityFirst will hold its Stroll & Roll Goes Virtual presented by Comerica Bank on Saturday, November 7 at 9 a.m. in support of its mission to help people with disabilities.

The event will kick off with NBC4 anchor and reporter Mekahlo Medina opening the program with a warm welcome followed by a special performance by wheelchair dance troupe The Rollettes on the AbilityFirst YouTube and Facebook channels.

This will be followed by TV personality Hunter March serving as this year’s co-host with Nick Laguna, a youth participant in the after-school program at the AbilityFirst Long Beach Center. 

The show will continue with lively videos and stories from families and friends and wrap up with a live performance from children’s choir OneVoice best known for their performance on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” For more information and to register, visit strollandroll.org.

