Join Us for the 126th Annual Golden Dragon Parade

Join NBC4 in one of L.A.’s oldest traditions at the 126th annual Golden Dragon Parade in Chinatown, a vibrant celebration of culture, tradition and community spirit! Come celebrate the Year of the Snake along with NBC4 Reporter Hetty Chang and Tracey Leong. The parade will kick off at Hill and Ord Streets, and concluding at Broadway and Cesar Chavez on Saturday, March 22nd from 1-4 p.m. For more information visit lachinesechamber.org.

