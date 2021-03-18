LA Fire Department Foundation Launches ‘Howling Heroes' Mascot Contest to Benefit Canine Therapy Program

Nonprofit organization Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation is launching the first-ever Howling Heroes contest in search of the LAFD’s official K-9 mascot. Submissions are open to the public and all are welcome to nominate their pet dogs.

Participation involves uploading a photo of your pup with a brief description about what makes them a hero. Friends and family can show their support by voting for your dog.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Howling Heroes Contest Details

Contest ends April 8, 2021

$10 suggested donation for each nomination

$1 for each supporting vote

Visit www.supportlafd.org/howling to enter

The top three winners will receive a gift basket donated by Petco. The top 10 canine fundraisers will be submitted to LAFD Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas and a panel of judges who will select the top Howling Hero.

Howling Hero 1st Place prize also includes a photo session and participation at various LAFD events throughout the year (pandemic permitting).

Funds raised will support the LAFD’s new canine therapy program to help firefighters cope with stress, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“Our community is going to have a blast with the Howling Heroes contest, and at the same time, they will be helping to support our new canine therapy program," said Battalion Chief Stacy Gerlich, Executive Officer for the LAFD’s Administrative Operations.

"This is going to give us a huge boost in our fight against depression, PTSD and firefighter suicides.”

Visit supportlafd.org to learn more about the foundation's mission and how to participate in this program.