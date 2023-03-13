LATINAFest 2023: Planting and Cultivating Our Future

LATINAFest, the largest outdoor festival on the West Coast celebrating all things Latino, will take place on Sunday, March 19 at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event features more than 100 vendors and activities on health, beauty and wellness, as well as activities for families and children.

Elva Saray, host of Acceso Total Show will also moderate a special conversation with Dolores Huerta, and Flor Martinez Zaragosa, farmworker rights activist, Celebration Nation.

Every year, LATINAFest is bigger and better, and this year will be no exception. With an incredible lineup that includes guest appearances, performances, and activities, there truly will be something for everyone. Event attendees will have a fun-filled day kicking off the festivities with the founders of LATINAFest, who will be joined by Los Angeles Clippers cheerleaders, actors, influencers, sponsors and community partners, all channeling their "SuperLatina" powers. upon entering LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes to “get the party started.”

Other highlights include:

Morning Yoga with Tree Yoga Cooperative sponsored by AARP

Telemundo will have a positive affirmation station “Mujeres Imparables” with giveaways to reinforce the importance of strong self-esteem

Barbie giveaways

Author's Corner with local authors and book signing

Sip and Paint Activation

L.A. Clippers Sports Activation

Kids Zone (arts and crafts, sound bath for parents and me)

Wellness Zone/Magic Zone

Photo opportunity with the 360 ​​“Superhero”

Food Court with culinary delights and desserts

Empowerment “Superhero” Fashion Show

Reggaeton dance lessons

Cocktail garden

For more information on LATINAFest, visit www.LATINAFest.net