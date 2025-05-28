LATINAfest® 2025 at Gloria Molina Grand Park in Downtown LA

LATINAfest® Mind, Body & Soul, the cultural phenomenon dedicated to celebrating and empowering Latinas, returns to Downtown Los Angeles on June 1, 2025, with an expanded lineup of programming that blends tradition, entrepreneurship, wellness, and identity. Now in its seventh year, the festival continues to grow into a national movement that uplifts Latina voices through meaningful dialogue, cultural expression, and collective action.

Join Dunia Elvir from Noticiero Telemundo 52, who will be the emcee of LATINAFest Legacy 2025. This year’s programming is anchored in Latina “Legacy” and begins with two power voices; 2025 Keynote speaker Claudia Romo Edelman, founder of the We Are All Human Foundation and who has dedicated her life to reshaping the Latino narrative, breaking barriers, and building bridges, and LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis, welcome the over three thousand expected attendees. For more information about LATINAfest 2025 visit LATINAfest.com.

