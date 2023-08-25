LeaLA

LéaLA Book Fair Invites Families to Discover and Experience New Stories

Four Days Where Writers and Critical Thinkers Engage and Children Soak Up Culture in Spanish

LéaLA, the Spanish Language Book Fair and Literary Festival, returns September 14-17, 2023 to LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes in the heart of Los Angeles. The festival, hosted by the University of Guadalajara Foundation USA, and which coincides with the start of Hispanic Heritage Month and Mexican Independence Day, will celebrate Latino culture featuring something for everyone and all activities are free.
 

Visitors of all ages will be able to meet authors and hear about their stories, and also listen to diverse and provocative voices at the poetry jam. Kids can enjoy interactive workshops designed especially for them to discover, learn about, and make Mexican folk art.   Book lovers will be able to browse exhibit booths from over 40 publishers, all at an outdoor campus with a beautiful garden and historic building.  

The Festival of Ideas is a unique part of the book fair program that will get you thinking. Experts from both sides of the border will take center stage to examine, reflect and discuss topics of great interest to the Mexican and Latino community. Talks like “Neither From Here Nor From There: From Both Sides, and "Nearshoring: From Distant Neighbors to Close Partners: Security on Both Sides of the Border.”

For more information: https://lea-la.com

LeaLA
