Los Angeles Fire Department

NBC4 Anchor Robert Kovacik Hosts LA Fire Department Valor Awards at Dodger Stadium

NBC4 Anchor Robert Kovacik Hosts LA Fire Department Valor Awards

Join NBC4 as Anchor Robert Kovacik hosts the Los Angeles Fire Department's inspiring Valor Awards for the fifth time, honoring the courageous work of firefighters.

The event takes place on Wednesday, November 10 at 5:30 p.m. outdoors at Dodger Stadium and can also be viewed virtually at https://vimeo.com/lafdvideos and on NBC4's Facebook page @NBCLA.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Valor is the Los Angeles Fire Department’s annual ceremony honoring exemplary LAFD members for outstanding service above and beyond the call of duty.⁣ To learn more, visit supportLAFD.org.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles Fire Department
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us