NBC4 Anchor Robert Kovacik Hosts LA Fire Department Valor Awards at Dodger Stadium

Join NBC4 as Anchor Robert Kovacik hosts the Los Angeles Fire Department's inspiring Valor Awards for the fifth time, honoring the courageous work of firefighters.

The event takes place on Wednesday, November 10 at 5:30 p.m. outdoors at Dodger Stadium and can also be viewed virtually at https://vimeo.com/lafdvideos and on NBC4's Facebook page @NBCLA.

Valor is the Los Angeles Fire Department’s annual ceremony honoring exemplary LAFD members for outstanding service above and beyond the call of duty.⁣ To learn more, visit supportLAFD.org.