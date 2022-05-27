NBC4 and Telemundo 52 are Official Broadcast Partners of Venice Pride 2022

June is Pride Month -- join NBC4 and Telemundo 52 to celebrate inclusion and diversity as the stations kick off the month in Southern California right on the beach.

Venice Pride, a three-day festival and parade dedicated to supporting and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, kicks off Pride Month on June 3-5, 2022 in the heart of Venice and the iconic boardwalk with NBC4 and Telemundo 52 as exclusive broadcast partners of the entire event.

The festivities include several activities throughout the weekend -- all hosted by NBC4 and Telemundo news talent, including:

June 3: Premier of laser installation “Light Up the Night for Equality Viewing Parting” with artist Yvette Mattern painting the sky and coastline with vibrant colors representing the rainbow. The laser show will continue each night through Sunday.

June 4 and 5: From 12 to 10 p.m., the Venice Pride Festival at the Venice Beach Recreation Center (1800 Ocean Front Walk) features a stage packed with live, diverse performances and vendor booths opened to all ages

June 5: From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the inaugural Venice Pride Parade (carless) will march down the Venice Boardwalk

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For a complete list, visit www.venicepride.org.

Venice Pride is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to save lives through acceptance of diversity and inclusion. The organization’s mission is to celebrate the unity of Los LGBTQ+ community in Los Angeles through public art projects, events and ongoing outreach that inspires and supports diversity. To learn more about the group and how to attend Venice Pride, visit here.