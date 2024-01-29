NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Celebrate Heart Month

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 are joining the American Heart Association in celebrating Heart Month this February and observing National Wear Red Day on Friday, February 2. On this date, on-air talent from both stations will wear red to raise awareness of the No. 1 killer of women — cardiovascular disease.

On Wear Red Day, the American Heart Association recommends women to know their numbers. The key personal health numbers that help determine heart disease risk include total cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index.

During the rest of the month, the American Heart Association is urging all families to join the Nation of Lifesavers™ by learning the lifesaving skill of CPR With more than 350,0000 people experiencing cardiac arrests outside of the hospital, including 23,000 children, CPR is a critical skill that kids as young as 9 years old can learn.

In the Southland, families can find a CPR class or watch a video to learn Hands-Only CPR at cpr.heart.org.