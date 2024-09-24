NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Free Coffee Event is Back!

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 will be handing out free coffee on Wednesday, October 2nd from 7:00 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Confidential Coffee located at 137 W. 6th Street in Long Beach.

Come celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and enjoy a mocha, latte or cafecito with Lynette Romero, Belen de Leon, Robin Winston, Adrian Arambulo, from NBC4’s Today in LA morning newscast and Marcos Mora from Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 5 a.m. y 6 a.m.