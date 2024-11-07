NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Free Coffee Event

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 will be handing out free coffee on Wednesday, November 13th from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Patria Coffee Roasters located at 108 N. Alameda St. in Compton.

Come enjoy a mocha, latte or cafecito with Lynette Romero, Belen de Leon, Robin Winston, Adrian Arambulo, from NBC4’s Today in LA morning newscast and the team from Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 5 a.m. y 6 a.m.