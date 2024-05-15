NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Invite You to Celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month at our Free Coffee Event

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 will be handing out free coffee on Thursday, May 23rd from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Ambrosia Coffee Roasters located at 748 N Fries Ave. in Wilmington.

Come celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and enjoy a mocha, latte or cafecito with NBC4’s Today in LA morning newscast and Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 5 a.m. y 6 a.m.