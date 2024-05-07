NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Invite you to the March for Babies Walk

Telemundo 52 and NBC4 invite the community to attend the March for Babies walk in Grand Park in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 18. Join NBC4’s Carolyn Johnson and Telemundo 52’s Dunia Elvir and come together with thousands of people in Los Angeles to support a meaningful cause. By joining the March of Dimes community, you can help fund the research, programs, support and advocacy needed to turn this crisis around and improve mom and baby health.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. For more information visit www.marchforbabies.org.