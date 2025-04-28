NBC4 and Telemundo 52 invite you to the NAMIWalks Greater LA County Mental Health Festival at LA State Historic Park

Join Annabelle Sedano, NBC4 News Anchor and Grecia Carrillo, Telemundo 52 News Anchor at The National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater L.A. County (NAMI GLAC) walk taking place this Saturday, May 10th. This free community wide event at LA Historic State Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. will feature a 5K fundraising walk, activities, and food trucks.

For over 20 years, NAMIWalks has been leading the mental health conversations and community building in Los Angeles. This year’s popular NAMIWalks connects Angelenos whose lives or families have been affected by mental illness. The Walk raises awareness, fights stigma, and raises funds.

Festival attendees can participate in workshops including an all-day schedule of mindfulness, meditation and Sound Baths giving everyone the chance to learn and practice positive coping skills. For children, take home NAMI’s Little Monster coloring & activity books in English, Spanish, and Mandarin. Learn about horticultural therapy and more at resource booths which will also provide information and giveaways. Picnics in the park are encouraged.

Individuals and teams can register online at www.namiwalks.org/LACounty .