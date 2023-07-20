NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Join Long Beach Pride as the 2023 Media Partners

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 are the proud media partners of the 2023 Long Beach Pride parade celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. NBC4 weekday anchor Annabelle Sedano and Enrique Chiabra, anchor for Telemundo 52’s weekday newscasts “Noticiero Telemundo 52,” join the celebration as the Media Grand Marshals of Long Beach Pride 40th Annual Parade.

The acclaimed news anchors join a number of notable individuals who have been selected as grand marshals of the parade set to take place at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 6th in downtown Long Beach. They will join the festivities and ride along the parade route which will be held on East Ocean Boulevard, between Lindero Avenue and Alamitos Avenue in Long Beach. The parade will feature colorful floats, marching bands, community groups and thousands of spectators.

NBC4 Reporter, Mekhalo Medina will join the celebration and will ride in the parade route.

In addition, from August 4-6th you can enjoy the three-day event featuring live music by headline artists and local favorites, three stages, food and drink, 150+ arts/crafts vendors, DJ’s, dancing, and more! For more information and to purchase festival tickets visit www.longbeachpride.com.

Audiences can tune-in to special coverage on parade day on nbcla.com and Telemundo52.com and via the station’s streaming TV (FAST) local news channels Noticias California and NBC Los Angeles News.