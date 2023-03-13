NBC4 AND TELEMUNDO 52 LOS ANGELES ARE NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR “NBCUNIVERSAL LOCAL IMPACT GRANTS”

NBC4, Telemundo 52 and Comcast NBCUniversal, announced that for the first time, they will be awarding $225,000 in unrestricted funds to eligible nonprofits located in Southern California. The stations and Comcast NBCUniversal are also announcing the rebrand of the program, from "Project Innovation" to "NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants,” – reflecting its local grassroots focus.

The nonprofits interested in applying for grants will need to apply under one of the three categories of the program, which include: Next Generation Storytellers, Youth Education & Empowerment,andCommunity Engagement. The applications can be submitted online at www.NBCLA.com/localimpactgrants between March 14 and April 21. Applications are also available in Spanish at www.telemundo52.com/becasdeimpacto. Winners will be announced later this year.

Those interested in knowing more about this year’s program can register here for an informational webinar on March 29 at 2PM ET / 11AM PT.

Key grant eligibility requirements:

501(c)(3) nonprofit’s headquarters and/or the program for which the organization is applying must be located in a participating market;

Entity must service the market they operate from;

Organization’s total expenses must be between $100,000 and $1,000,000; and

Nonprofit must help to resolve everyday community issues in any of the three grant categories.

NBCUniversal Local Impact Grant categories include:

Next Generation Storytellers: Programs that promote access and develop pathways for emerging talent, diverse voices and underrepresented youth to explore careers in news, entertainment, sports and the arts. Youth Education & Empowerment: In-school and out-of-school programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/ STEAM education and youth entrepreneurship. Community Engagement: Programs that enable individuals to engage and volunteer in their communities.

Participating cities/regions and TV stations (in parentheses) include New York (WNBC, WNJU), Southern California (KNBC, KVEA), Chicago (WMAQ, WSNS), Philadelphia (WCAU, WWSI), Dallas-Fort Worth (KXAS, KXTX), Boston (WBTS, WNEU, NECN), Hartford, CT (WVIT, WRDM), Washington, D.C. (WRC-TV, WZDC), Miami-Fort Lauderdale (WTVJ, WSCV), San Francisco Bay Area (KNTV, KSTS), and San Diego (KNSD, KUAN).

For additional rules/eligibility requirements, please visit www.nbcla.com/localimpactgrants.com. For information in Spanish, visit www.telemundo52/becasdeimpacto

Follow on social @NBCUFoundation and #LocalImpactGrants.