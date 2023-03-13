Local Impact Grants

NBC4 AND TELEMUNDO 52 LOS ANGELES ARE NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR “NBCUNIVERSAL LOCAL IMPACT GRANTS”

Eligible local nonprofits will be able to apply to one of the stations’ unrestricted grants from March 14 to April 21. Join an informational webinar on March 29 at 2PM ET / 11 AM PT to learn more about the program   

NBC4, Telemundo 52 and Comcast NBCUniversal, announced that for the first time, they will be awarding $225,000 in unrestricted funds to eligible nonprofits located in Southern California. The stations and Comcast NBCUniversal are also announcing the rebrand of the program, from "Project Innovation" to "NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants,” – reflecting its local grassroots focus.

The nonprofits interested in applying for grants will need to apply under one of the three categories of the program, which include: Next Generation Storytellers, Youth Education & Empowerment,andCommunity Engagement. The applications can be submitted online at www.NBCLA.com/localimpactgrants between March 14 and April 21. Applications are also available in Spanish at www.telemundo52.com/becasdeimpacto. Winners will be announced later this year. 

Those interested in knowing more about this year’s program can register here for an informational webinar on March 29 at 2PM ET / 11AM PT.

Key grant eligibility requirements: 

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
  • 501(c)(3) nonprofit’s headquarters and/or the program for which the organization is applying must be located in a participating market;
  • Entity must service the market they operate from;
  • Organization’s total expenses must be between $100,000 and $1,000,000; and
  • Nonprofit must help to resolve everyday community issues in any of the three grant categories.

NBCUniversal Local Impact Grant categories include:

  1. Next Generation Storytellers: Programs that promote access and develop pathways for emerging talent, diverse voices and underrepresented youth to explore careers in news, entertainment, sports and the arts.
  2. Youth Education & Empowerment: In-school and out-of-school programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/ STEAM education and youth entrepreneurship.
  3. Community Engagement: Programs that enable individuals to engage and volunteer in their communities.

Participating cities/regions and TV stations (in parentheses) include New York (WNBC, WNJU), Southern California (KNBC, KVEA), Chicago (WMAQ, WSNS), Philadelphia (WCAU, WWSI), Dallas-Fort Worth (KXAS, KXTX), Boston (WBTS, WNEU, NECN), Hartford, CT (WVIT, WRDM), Washington, D.C. (WRC-TV, WZDC), Miami-Fort Lauderdale (WTVJ, WSCV), San Francisco Bay Area (KNTV, KSTS), and San Diego (KNSD, KUAN).

NBC4 in the Community

NBC4 is active in our diverse Southern California communities. Learn more about our outreach.

community 3 hours ago

LATINAFest 2023: Planting and Cultivating Our Future

heart Jan 24

Learn Hands-Only CPR during American Heart Month to Save Lives

For additional rules/eligibility requirements, please visit www.nbcla.com/localimpactgrants.com. For information in Spanish, visit www.telemundo52/becasdeimpacto

Follow on social @NBCUFoundation and #LocalImpactGrants.

This article tagged under:

Local Impact GrantsNBC4
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us