NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Media Sponsors of Juneteenth in LA Parade

The stations are proud to be the official media sponsors of the Juneteenth in LA Parade kicking off at Inglewood High School at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, 2022. Juneteenth is not only a day to celebrate freedom, but it is also a time for to unite and celebrate our future.

Join NBC4 Today in LA Traffic Anchor, Robin Winston and Telemundo 52 Meteorologist Michelle Trujillo who will ride in a convertible along the parade route. They will be joined by many other community leaders and participants, starting at La Brea Ave. and Nutwood St. in Inglewood and looping around South Los Angeles in support of the many Black-owned businesses the region.

Juneteenth in LA started as an idea amongst friends as a small caravan parade during the 2020 pandemic and has evolved into a cultural and community celebration in Los Angeles with over 200+ cars, convertibles and motorcycles every year.

This year’s caravan parade will end at the Juneteenth Taste of Inglewood Festival on Market Street where there will be a space for the community to celebrate with family and friends while supporting local black-owned businesses. The Taste of Inglewood festival will also consist of Black-owned food trucks, games, vendors, community organizations, political officials, celebrity guests, live performances and music as well as special remarks from elected officials and community members.

For more information on the Juneteenth parade visit juneteenthinla.com.