NBC4 and Telemundo 52: Paris 2024 Olympic Games Coverage

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 announce local talent roster traveling to Paris to provide full coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games to local audiences. The team features NBC4 News Anchor Colleen Williams, ‘Today in LA’ Anchor, Lynette Romero, and Reporter Lolita Lopez, and Telemundo 52 Sports Anchor, Alejandro Navarro.

Starting July 24, Telemundo 52 Sports Anchor, Alejandro Navarro will bring live daily coverage surrounding the excitement of the games, special sports features, and profiles for Spanish-speaking audiences on Noticiero Telemundo 52 and across Telemundo local stations nationwide.

Beginning July 26, NBC4’s Lynette Romero will be anchoring ‘Today in LA’ live from Paris from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. featuring live interviews with local athletes going for gold and Lolita Lopez will report live from the sidelines of the biggest competitions for Team USA across NBC4’s newscasts. In addition, NBC4 Anchor, Colleen Williams will travel to Paris to cover the closing ceremony and bring exclusive coverage of the historic Olympic flag handover to Southern California viewers. This history making moment will mark the official transition from Paris 2024 to Los Angeles 2028.

During the Olympics, NBC4 newscasts will air weekdays starting with Today in LA from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. and followed by the NBC4 News at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 11 p.m. NBC4 News at 11 a.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. will stream on NBCLA.com, on the free NBCLA mobile app and on the stations free 24/7 local news streaming channel NBC Los Angeles News.

On Telemundo 52, weekday newscasts will air daily Olympic coverage beginning with live reports from Paris on Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 5 a.m. y 6 a.m., “Recorriendo Paris” features during Noticiero Telemundo 52 at 5:30 p.m. and closing out the day with “Hoy en Paris” recaps at 11:30 p.m. Special coverage will also stream on Telemundo52.com, on the free Telemundo 52 mobile app, and on the stations free 24/7 local news streaming channel Noticias Telemundo California.

About the NBC4 and Telemundo 52 2024 Olympic Coverage Team:

Colleen Williams is the co-anchor for NBC4’s weekday newscasts at 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. She joined the station in 1986. An award-winning journalist for more than 30 years, Williams is the recipient of numerous industry honors, including multiple Golden Mike and Emmy Awards. She was recognized with a Golden Mike for team coverage of the Chatsworth train crash, and an L.A. Emmy and Golden Mike for her work on NBC4’s special ‘LA Riots: Rubble to Rebirth.’ She also earned a Golden Mike and Associated Press Award for her coverage of the 1996 Atlanta Summer Games Centennial Park bombing for ‘Best Live Coverage of a News Story.’ Williams has extensive experience covering the Olympic games including Los Angeles, Korea, and Atlanta. She was particularly visible during the trial of the century – the O. J. Simpson case which she covered for NBC4 and MSNBC, anchoring a daily report of the trial. It was after the case that she took the anchor reins for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. in 1995, assembling Southern California’s most trusted and powerful news team in the market to this day with Co-Anchor Chuck Henry and Sports Anchor Fred Roggin. Prior to joining NBC4, she started her broadcast career at WOW radio in Omaha, and later joined NBC affiliate station, WOWT, also in Omaha. She went on to anchor newscasts at CBS Los Angeles and San Francisco. When she’s not in the studio, Williams is passionate about many social causes impacting Southern Californians.

Lynette Romero is the co-anchor of the morning newscast "Today in LA," airing weekdays from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. A well-known and respected journalist who is beloved by millions of Southern California viewers, Romero has more than three decades of news experience and dozens of awards and accolades from the community. Her versatility and in-depth reporting have included coverage on many of Southern California’s biggest stories. She has been both in front and behind the camera reporting and producing numerous programs and specials, including assignments in Mexico, El Salvador, Italy and the Czech Republic. Romero joined NBC4 in 2022 after a long career at KTLA-TV in Los Angeles where she anchored and reported in nearly every newscast, including as weekend anchor of its morning news. Prior to that, she was anchor and reporter at the NBC affiliate KUSA-TV in Denver for 10 years where she covered the 1993 papal visit, the Waco standoff, and the bombing of the Federal Building in Oklahoma City. She is deeply committed to giving back to the local community and is active in countless charities and events that support students and underserved neighborhoods throughout Southern California. Romero is a recipient of six LA Area Emmy Awards including one for best feature news reporting, and multiple Golden Mike Awards from the Radio and Television National News Association of Southern California for roles as an anchor, reporter and producer. In 2015, Lynette was honored by the National Hispanic Media Coalition with the prestigious Excellence in Broadcast Journalism Award and named Latina Journalist of the Year by CCNMA in 2022.

Lolita Lopez is an investigative reporter and anchor at NBC4 since 2011. Her reporting can be seen daily on NBC4 News at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 11 p.m. Lopez is part of the award-winning I-Team, digging deep into stories and cases that impact viewers throughout the Southland. She has covered a wide range of significant stories, including national stories from the Christopher Dorner manhunt to the Los Angeles Kings Stanley Cup win in 2012. Earlier in her career, she was stationed at Ground Zero for nearly two weeks while covering the World Trade Center tragedy and spent many years reporting the effects of that tragedy. Prior to joining NBC4, Lopez had a successful, decade-long career at WPIX-TV in New York, where she served as a general assignment reporter and, later, a sports anchor. She became the main sports anchor and a field reporter for the NY Mets, working alongside the late great Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver. Earlier in her career, she was one of only two reporters on Court TV’s issue-oriented legal program “Pros and Cons” with Nancy Grace. While working on the show, Lopez covered many controversial cases, including the parole hearing of John Lennon’s murderer. Over the course of her career, Lopez has been recognized with several industry awards, including several Los Angeles area Emmy Awards for her live anchoring and investigative reports. She won two New York area Emmy Awards for ‘Best Sports Feature’ and ‘Best Live Sports Coverage.’

Alejandro Navarro is the sports anchor for Telemundo 52’s weekday evening newscasts, Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. y 11 p.m. Navarro joined Telemundo 52 in 2007 as a sports anchor for the station’s weekend newscasts and was named sports anchor for the station’s weekday newscasts Noticiero Telemundo 52 in 2009. Navarro is a sixteen-time Emmy Award winner and a four-time Golden Mike Award winner for his sports segments and stories. In 2022, Navarro was part of a select group of Salvadorans to represent the community at the Dodgers inaugural Salvadorean Heritage night where he threw the ceremonial first pitch. Navarro has extensive experience covering historic sporting events including the twentieth FIFA World Cup live from Brazil in 2014, twenty-first FIFA World Cup live from Russia in 2018, which was the first World Cup to be held in Eastern Europe, and eleventh to be held in Europe, and the group stage draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. His extensive coverage of major sporting events also includes National Basketball Association Finals, Major League Soccer, and the fifty-sixth edition of the Super Bowl.

Telemundo and Universo will present more than 315 hours of Spanish-language coverage of live competitions and daily recap specials. On most days, the network will offer at least six hours of daytime coverage of the Summer Games and up to 12 hours of programming on soccer days. In addition, Telemundo will present a two-hour late-night show highlighting the best Olympic stories of the day, every weekday at midnight (12 a.m. ET) beginning Friday, July 26 through Sunday, August 11.

Peacock will livestream all Telemundo and Universo programming, offering the most extensive Spanish-language streaming experience for the Olympics in U.S. media history. Telemundo and Universo’s coverage will also be available on Telemundo App, Telemundo.com, and NBC.com via “TV Everywhere” for customers with pay-TV subscriptions.

NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, beginning at Noon ET. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock. The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11, with Telemundo providing extensive Spanish-language coverage. Click here for all the ways to watch NBCUniversal’s coverage. NBCU owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen.

