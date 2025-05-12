NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Returning Media Partners for 2025 Long Beach Pride

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 are proud to return as official media partners for the third consecutive year. The 42nd Annual Long Beach Pride Parade takes place Sunday, May 18, at 10 a.m. The parade will commence at Ocean Boulevard and Lindero Avenue then travel along iconic stretches of Ocean Boulevard to Alamitos Avenue in Downtown Long Beach.

Audiences can tune in to special live coverage of the parade on NBCLA.com, Telemundo52.com, the NBCLA and Telemundo 52 mobile apps, or via the stations’ 24/7 local news streaming channels NBC Los Angeles News, Telemundo Noticias California.

This year’s theme, “The Power of Community,” shines a spotlight on the strength, resilience, and vibrant diversity of the LGBTQ+ family. Festival goers can expect two action-packed days filled with show-stopping performances, immersive art, cultural showcases, interactive experiences, and nonstop pride energy.

Long Beach Pride™ is turning up the celebration by honoring an incredible lineup of Grand Marshals who embody the spirit of “The Power of Community.” From local heroes to beloved community icons, these changemakers will lead the festivities with pride, passion, and plenty of sparkle. Get ready to cheer them on as they take center stage in this year’s celebration of love and unity.

NBC4 News weekday anchor Annabelle Sedano and Telemundo 52’s Weekday News Anchor, Enrique Chiabra, will lead the celebration as the Media Grand Marshals of Long Beach Pride 42nd Annual Parade. They will be accompanied by NBC4 Reporters Michelle Valles and Mekahlo Medina along with members of NBCUniversal’s OUT employee resource group, who will march alongside the stations.

For updates and information, visit www.longbeachpride.com/parade/