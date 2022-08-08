NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Support LéaLA Book Fair

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 are supporting this year's LéaLA, a Spanish-language Book Fair and Literary Festival, from August 25 to August 28, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes museum. Several news talent from both stations will participate as hosts and ready stories to children on each day.

The event features cultural exploration and inspiration with engaging activities including talks, panels, plenary sessions, children’s interactive workshops, poetry corner, book signings, book sales and more. The community is invited to hear from authors and learn about a variety of books in a family-friendly, outdoor event for all ages.

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes is located at 501 N. Main St. in Los Angeles, in front of Placita Olvera. The book fair is open and free to all. For more details, visit lea-la.com.

LéaLA is organized by the University of Guadalajara Foundation USA, a 501c3 non-profit, with the support of the Grodman Legacy and the collaboration of the Consulate General of Mexico in Los Angeles and the Alumni Association of the University of Guadalajara in Los Angeles, as well as important public and private institutions on both sides of the border.