NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Support Salvadoran Culture and Art in Los Angeles

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 support the third annual ¡Chévere! proudly celebrating Salvadoran culture, art and music. The event provides a unique opportunity for attendees to enjoy live performances featuring Salvadoran talent, dance, networking, small businesses, delicious Salvadoran food and much more.

This year, the event, organized by the group Salvies Who Lunch, will feature for the first time in the U.S., a Short Films program that showcases Salvadoran stories that focus on the motherland, family, the LGBTQ community and immigration.

The event is on Saturday, August 20 and takes place at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s The Village at Ed Gould Plaza at 125 N. McCadden Place. For ticket information, visit www.salvieswholunch.com.