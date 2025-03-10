NBC4 and Telemundo 52's Free Coffee Event at Lavender and Honey Espresso!

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 invite you to our next free coffee event, taking place on Tuesday, March 18th from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., at Lavender and Honey Espresso located at 1383 E Washington Blvd in Pasadena. Lavender and Honey Espresso is a charming, locally-owned café situated on the border of Altadena. This special event will not only bring together coffee lovers but also honor a community that has been through so much.

To express our gratitude, we’re inviting Eaton Canyon Firefighters to join us for this heartfelt community gathering. This is an opportunity for them to meet the people they’ve been helping, as we show appreciation for their incredible service.

Come enjoy a selection of free coffee drinks served as we come together to celebrate community and resilience.