NBC4 AND TELEMUNDO 52's LOCAL GRANTS PROGRAM RETURNS TO PROVIDE MORE THAN $227,000 TO NONPROFITS IN 2025 

Eligible Organizations Can Apply for NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants Now Through April 11 at localimpactgrants.com & becasdeimpactolocal.com. Informational Session to be Held March 18 at 10 AM PT 

NBC4 / KNBC, Telemundo 52 / KVEA and Comcast NBCUniversal today announced the return of the NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants for its eighth consecutive year in 2025. The competitive grant challenge will award $227,272 in unrestricted funds to eligible organizations located in and serving Southern California. 

Eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofits can access more information and apply for NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants at localimpactgrants.com and the Spanish-language site becasdeimpactolocal.com today, Tuesday, March 11, through April 11. The grant categories are youth education and empowermentnext generation storytellers, and community engagement. The grant winners will be announced later this year.  

Organizations interested in learning more about this year’s grant program can register here to join an informational session on March 18 at 10 a.m. PT. 

Key grant eligibility requirements:  

·         501(c)(3) nonprofit’s headquarters and/or the program for which the organization is applying must be located in a participating market;  

·         Entity must service the market they operate from;  

·         Organization’s total expenses must be between $100,000 and $1,000,000; and  

·         Nonprofit must help to resolve everyday community issues in any of the three grant categories.  

NBCUniversal Local Impact Grant categories include: 

1.      Youth Education & Empowerment: In-school and community-based programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/ STEAM education and youth entrepreneurship. 

2.      Next Generation Storytellers: Programs that develop pathways for emerging talent and youth voices to explore careers in communications, arts, news, sports and entertainment  

3.      Community Engagement: Programs that help foster community unity by enabling individuals to engage with and volunteer in their regions.  

The 2025 NBCU Local Impact Grants will deliver a total of $2.5 million in unrestricted funds across the 11 U.S. markets served by NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations. Founded in 2018, NBCUniversal’s grant program has provided $18.5 million to 546 organizations, including the 76 nonprofits awarded $2.5 million last year.  Locally, NBC4 and Telemundo 52 have granted more than $1.5 million to 42 nonprofits in Southern California through the grant program. 

The NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations’ markets are New York (WNBC, WNJU), Los Angeles (KNBC, KVEA), Chicago (WMAQ, WSNS), Philadelphia (WCAU, WWSI), Dallas-Fort Worth (KXAS, KXTX), Washington, D.C. (WRC-TV, WZDC), Boston (WBTS, WNEU), San Francisco  (KNTV, KSTS), Miami (WTVJ, WSCV), San Diego (KNSD, KUAN) and Hartford, Conn. (WVIT, WRDM).  

