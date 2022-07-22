NBC4 and Telemundo 52's Project Innovation Program Awards $315,000 to Southern California Nonprofits

Thanks to the NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Project Innovation program, diverse communities throughout Southern California are $315,000 stronger. Both news stations awarded five local nonprofit organizations that help under-served communities thrive as part of their annual grant challenge which has provided more than $1 million dollars in grants to local charities delivering direct services to those in need since 2018.

Learn more about the Project Innovation 2022 grant recipients:

Westside Infant-Family Network - $75,000: Westside Infant Family Network’s In-Home Mental Health Therapy program provides culturally-sensitive mental health care and community resources to families and children from the prenatal stage through five-years of age, to help prevent complex trauma and mental health issues from permanently impacting the healthy mental, physical and social-emotional development of children.

Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights - $70,000: The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) mobilizes individuals, communities, and coalitions to build power, transform public opinion, and change policies to achieve a just society fully inclusive of immigrants. The funding received will support the Wise Up! Youth Education & Empowerment Program which serves immigrant students ages 13-18 in Los Angeles County, offering leadership development, college and career navigation, and a safe space for students to learn about their rights to access higher education and other resources.

United American Indian Involvement - $70,000: United American Indian Involvement (UAII) works to promote and support the physical, behavioral, and spiritual well-being of American Indian/Alaska Natives in the urban Los Angeles area by providing comprehensive, integrated services incorporating Native cultures and traditions. The grant funding will help expand the formal collections of cultural resources at UAII to support its mission of community-building for the urban AI/AN population.

Food Forward - $50,000: Food Forward fights hunger and prevents food waste by rescuing fresh surplus produce, connecting this abundance with people experiencing food insecurity, and inspiring others to do the same. The funding will support Food Forward's volunteer-driven Community Programs and Wholesale Recovery Program, which offer an organized donation system for fruit tree property owners, farmers, and wholesale produce vendors to fight hunger with fresh, unsold fruits and vegetables. Food Forward donates the recovered produce to more than 340 hunger relief agencies in Southern California and surrounding areas to distribute free of charge.

Hollywood Food Coalition - $50,000: Hollywood Food Coalition strives to feed and serve the immediate needs of the hungry every day of the year, so they can build better lives. The funding will support the Community Exchange program which serves as a concierge food recovery and distribution service for small-to-medium-sized nonprofits throughout L.A. County providing them with the food they need, when they need it, so they can focus on their missions.

Project Innovation is presented by the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation and NBC and Telemundo owned stations located in 11 markets, including NBC4 and Telemundo 52. Eligible non-profits were selected for funding in four grant categories including Community Engagement, Culture of Inclusion, Next Generation Storytellers and Youth Education & Empowerment. To learn more about the grant program and a complete list of winners nationwide, visit here.