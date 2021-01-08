NBC4 and Telemundo52 Announce the Return of Project Innovation Grant Challenge with $315,000 Available to Local Nonprofits

On Jan. 8, NBC4 and Telemundo52 in partnership with the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation announced the return of its annual Project Innovation grant challenge, providing eligible non-profit organizations in Southern California the opportunity to compete for $315,000 in funding through Feb. 12.

Charitable groups that are helping move communities forward by encouraging a culture of equity and inclusion, creating pathways for volunteering in community engagement efforts, fostering the next generation of storytellers, and providing youth with tools they need to succeed are encouraged to apply. With the great need for funding to support programs and services after a year of unprecedented challenges, this year’s Project Innovation features additional grant funding of $315,000 (up from $225,000) to be awarded to a maximum of 12 community organizations.

“We’re pleased to bring back the Project Innovation grant program to support nonprofit organizations and help families in every corner of our region, particularly during a time when it is needed more than ever,” said Steve Carlston, President and General Manager of NBC4. “The increased support provides charity groups the opportunity to expand and serve many diverse communities and broaden an environment of inclusion throughout our vast Southland.”

“The services and programming local non-profits provide have been a lifeline to our communities during most challenging times. They have demonstrated resilience and pivoted to meet the growing needs of the community,” said Celia Chavez, President and General Manager, Telemundo 52 Los Angeles. “With the increased grant funding opportunity, we will be able to help many organizations sustain programming and services to help strengthen the communities many of us call home.”

Presented in 11 markets including NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Los Angeles, stations will select and award grants to eligible non-profits that are located in and operate in Southern California, and whose programs are helping to resolve everyday community issues in any of the following four grant categories:

Community Engagement: Programs that enable individuals to engage and volunteer in their communities.

Culture of Inclusion: Programs that encourage equitable access, opportunities, and resources for traditionally underrepresented communities.

Next Generation Storytellers: Programs that promote access and develop pathways for emerging talent, diverse voices, and underrepresented youth to explore careers in news, entertainment, sports and the arts.

Youth Education and Empowerment: In-school and out-of-school programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/ STEAM education and youth entrepreneurship.

Eligibility requirements can be reviewed and applications submitted online between January 8 and February 12, 2021 at NBCLA.com/projectinnovation or in Spanish at Telemundo52.com/proyectoinnovacion. Grant winners will be announced in May.

Interested non-profits are also invited to join an informational webinar on January 27 at 10 - 11 a.m. PST to learn more about the application process. Click here to register.

In 2020, NBC4 and Telemundo 52 awarded $225,000 in grants to five organizations in Southern California that tackled social service issues and urgent COVID-19 needs in their local communities. Organizations awarded included Kid Works Community Development, The Village Family Services, National Health Foundation, Bright Prospect and Food Finders Inc. Since the inception of Project Innovation in 2018, both stations have awarded $675,000 in grants to organizations providing services and programming in local communities throughout the Southland. To see a complete list of Project Innovation winners for 2020, click here.

In 2021, a total of $3.475 million dollars in Project Innovation grants will be presented to eligible non-profits, up from $2.475 million, in markets that are serviced by a NBC/Telemundo owned station: New York (WNBC, WNJU), Southern California (KNBC, KVEA), Chicago (WMAQ, WSNS), Philadelphia (WCAU, WWSI), Dallas-Fort Worth (KXAS, KXTX), Boston (WBTS, WNEU, NECN), Hartford, CT (WVIT, WRDM), Washington, D.C. (WRC-TV, WZDC), Miami-Fort Lauderdale (WTVJ, WSCV), San Francisco Bay Area (KNTV, KSTS), and San Diego (KNSD, KUAN).