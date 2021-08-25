clear the shelters

NBC4 Clear the Shelters: Can't adopt but want to help? Donate to an animal shelter

NBC4 Clear the Shelters 2021 takes place August 23 to September 19

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Clear the Shelters logo

NBC4 Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation drive is happening now through September 19, 2021 across Southern California. More than 70 city and county shelters as well as nonprofit rescue organizations are participating with thousands of animals ready for a forever home - find a location near you on the map here.

For those unable to adopt a pet, NBC4 Clear The Shelters includes online donations with fundraising partner Greater Good Charities to help provide food, supplies and medical care to tens of thousands of shelter pets. Donate to a participating shelter or rescue group by visiting the donation site at Clearthesheltersfund.org.

