NBC4 Names Annabelle Sedano as News Anchor

NBC4 / KNBC announced that Annabelle Sedano has been named anchor for the station's weekday newscasts at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Sedano will join an enterprising news team to deliver the latest in breaking news and

information to Southern California audiences. She will make her on-air debut in early April.

Weekdays at 3 p.m., Sedano will anchor NBC4 News kicking off the station's afternoon news block alongside Meteorologists Shanna Mendiola and Stephanie Olmo. She will co-anchor the station's 5 p.m. weekday newscast with long-time anchor Colleen Williams, Meteorologist Melissa Magee and a seasoned news team to inform audiences of the latest in local news headlines.

"Annabelle has deep roots in Southern California covering the most pressing issues affecting the region and lending a voice to our communities through her storytelling," said Todd Mokhtari, president and general manager for NBC4 and Telemundo 52. "We are thrilled to have her join our newsroom."

Sedano is an award-winning journalist with nearly two decades of experience covering local,

national and international news ranging from California wildfires, immigration, to presidential elections. She most recently served as anchor for KMEX's morning newscast Noticias 34 at 5 a.m. and 6 a.m., a position she held for 10 years.

Prior to KMEX, she served as a general assignment reporter and anchor at KRCA Canal 62. Sedano, born and raised in the San Fernando Valley, holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism from Cal State Northridge.

In 2013, she completed the Reporting on Health Collaborative Fellowship connected with USC Annenberg, highlighting the link between immigration status and health. She is passionate about giving back to the community and supporting issues that empower and uplift women.

Follow Annabelle Sedano @annabellesedano on social media.