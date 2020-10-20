NBC4's Lolita Lopez Moderates Discussion with Community Trailblazers at the Visionaries Awards

Join Southern California Leadership Network (SCLN) for its 2020 Visionaries Awards on November 18 at 4 p.m. PST, taking place in a virtual format. This year, SCLN will honor three courageous women for their trailblazing efforts that have had a profound and lasting impact locally and nationally.

NBC4 Investigative Reporter Lolita Lopez will moderate the panel conversation with the following honorees:

Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, Med, Director, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, honored for her significant impact on improving population outcomes through efforts that build health and education equity.

Charlene Thomas, Chief Human Resources Officer, UPS, honored for leading the transformation and HR initiatives to optimize the talent, leadership and culture for the company’s more than 528,000 employees worldwide.

Nichol Whiteman, Chief Executive Officer, Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, honored for her leadership in transforming the foundation into one of the most innovative and impactful youth development organizations in the region.

Southern California Leadership Network offers three signature civic leadership fellowships designed for working professionals: Leadership L.A., Leadership Southern California and Riordan Leadership Institute.

With over 100 dignitaries, community leaders and special guests in attendance, the event brings together alumni and supporters, providing an opportunity for genuine connections. To learn more and how to attend, visit https://leadershipnetwork.org/visionaries-awards.