NBC4's Robert Kovacik Hosts LA Fire Department Valor Awards Live at Dodger Stadium

NBC4 and Co-Anchor and Reporter Robert Kovacik are back supporting and emcee the 2020 Los Angeles Fire Department VALOR Awards ceremony on May 5. The event, originally slated for November 2020, was postponed due to the pandemic.

The event will be held on the field at Dodger Stadium with firefighter honorees and LA Fire Department Chief Ralph M. Terrazas and live-streamed for the community to watch safely from home.

Valor is the Los Angeles Fire Department’s annual awards ceremony honoring exemplary LAFD members for outstanding service that goes above and beyond the call of duty.



Visit Supportlafd.org/valor at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, May 5 or NBC4's Facebook page @NBCLA to watch the ceremony live. To learn more about the LAFD Foundation's work providing equipment and training to the city's fire department, visit www.supportlafd.org.