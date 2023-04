NBC4 and Telemundo 52 are teaming up with the County of Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs to host the “Renters’ Rights” phone bank on Wednesday, April 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT. The phone bank will connect Southern California viewers with experts who will address their questions.

Local viewers can call 1-855-622-5248 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.