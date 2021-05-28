Stars for Heroes Program Returns to Collect Donations for Military-focused organizations including USA Cares and the Stand Up and Play Foundation

Just in time for Memorial Day, the “Stars For Heroes” fundraising campaign kicks off at participating Carl’s Jr. Restaurants in the Southland on May 26 and will run through June 22, 2021. Customers are invited to donate $1 or more to help provide relief for military focused organizations including USA Cares, Stand Up and Play Foundation along with charities throughout Carl’s Jr. communities to help military veterans and their families.

“With the funds raised through this campaign, we are able to provide hundreds of men and women who have bravely fought for our country with immediate assistance for critical needs — whether that be basic provisions such as food and water or preventing evictions and foreclosures.” Trace Chesser, President and CEO of USA CaresTM said.

Stand up and Play assists mobility challenged people of all ages to enjoy a life of active standing and participation. Since the campaign launch in 2011, the in-store fundraising initiative across the country has raised more than $10.5 million in donations for military-focused organizations.

Stars for Heroes is made possible by CKE’s Star Franchise Association and Independent Hardee’s® Franchise Association, which together have raised millions across 3,000+ participating restaurants throughout the U.S. since 2011.

“After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are so proud to bring back Stars for Heroes this year.” said Ned Lyerly, CEO of CKE Restaurants. “This program allows us to connect in a meaningful way with the communities we serve and giving back is more important than ever as so many organizations are desperate for funding. We are honored and grateful to be able to support the individuals who have served our country and their families through the generosity of our guests, employees and franchise partners.”