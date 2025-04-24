The Help Group & LA Parent Magazine Host 12th Annual Special Needs Resource Fair

The Help Group, in partnership with LA Parent Magazine, is excited to host its 12th Annual Special Needs Resource Fair on Sunday, April 27, 2025, from 11 AM to 2 PM at The Help Group’s Sherman Oaks campus (13164 Burbank Blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA 91401). Admission is free, and all families are welcome!

This highly anticipated annual event provides individuals and families with the opportunity to explore a diverse range of resources and services for the special needs community, including support for those with autism spectrum disorder, learning disabilities, ADHD, developmental delays, and emotional challenges.

Over the past decade, the Special Needs Resource Fair has become a vital hub for families seeking guidance, support, and connection. This year’s event is expected to welcome over 1,000 attendees and showcase 75 exhibitors offering invaluable services, including educational programs, medical and therapeutic support, advocacy resources, financial planning assistance, and vocational training opportunities.

Event Highlights:

Exhibitor Booths – Connect with leading organizations offering essential services and programs

Dynamic Workshops & Speaker Series – Covering topics like early diagnosis, self- determination, and estate planning

Family-Friendly Activities – Enjoy a petting zoo, crafting station, face painting, communal art project, bubble fun, tacos, and more!

The Help Group will also showcase its nine nonpublic special education day schools and various mental health, therapy, vocational, and residential programs, emphasizing its mission to provide dignity, hope, opportunity, and love to individuals of all abilities.

“We are thrilled to once again bring families together for a day of learning, connection, and fun,” said Susan Berman, Phd, President & CEO at The Help Group. “This event is a wonderful

opportunity to discover valuable resources, hear from experts, and celebrate the incredible

strength of our community.” For more information, visit https://www.thehelpgroup.org/resource%20fair/