Volunteer Opportunities to support COVID-19 Relief Efforts

For those looking for ways to help the community with COVID-19 relief efforts, visit the links below for opportunities in Southern California and statewide. This page will be updated as more opportunities become available.

LA Regional Food Bank: https://www.lafoodbank.org/volunteer

Second Harvest Food Bank: https://www.feedoc.org/volunteer

Food Share Ventura County: https://foodshare.com/volunteer

Feeding America Inland Empire: https://www.feedingamericaie.org/volunteer

Hollywood Food Coalition: https://hofoco.org/volunteer

Union Station Homeless Services: https://unionstationhs.org/help/volunteer

Community Action Partnership of Orange County: https://capoc.volunteerhub.com

LA Unified School District Food Distribution: https://volunteerconnection.redcross.org/?nd=vms_public_form&form_id=7762

American Red Cross: How to give blood or volunteer your time

LA City and State Volunteer Opportunities

VolunteerLA from the City of Los Angeles: https://letsvolunteerla.org

Californians for All: https://www.californiavolunteers.ca.gov

Virtual Volunteer Opportunities

Volunteer your time and talent from home

Help Make Masks

LA Family Housing is looking for volunteers to sew and donate face masks. Click here for more info.

Write a Letter of Appreciation/Support

Write notes of support to front line health care workers and patients during this crisis. To learn more, visit https://www.notesforsupport.org.

Nonprofit organization Big Sunday hosts a "Gratitude Project" to acknowledge health care workers in California. Draw a picture or write a message and send to gratitude@bigsunday.org. The more creative and heartfelt, the better!

LA Family Housing developed a "Pen Pal" program to connect with those experiencing homelessness. For more information, visit here.

Help Jesse Reed Foundation make care cards or knit beanie bags for ill children - click here.

Use Your Professional Skills

Find a virtual project that fits your skill set for an organization that needs your help. To learn more, click here.

Foster a Shelter Animal