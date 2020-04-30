community

Volunteer Opportunities to support COVID-19 Relief Efforts

On-site and virtual volunteers are available

For those looking for ways to help the community with COVID-19 relief efforts, visit the links below for opportunities in Southern California and statewide. This page will be updated as more opportunities become available.  

American Red Cross: How to give blood or volunteer your time

LA City and State Volunteer Opportunities

Virtual Volunteer Opportunities

Volunteer your time and talent from home

Help Make Masks

  • LA Family Housing is looking for volunteers to sew and donate face masks. Click here for more info. 

Write a Letter of Appreciation/Support

  • Write notes of support to front line health care workers and patients during this crisis. To learn more, visit https://www.notesforsupport.org
  • Nonprofit organization Big Sunday hosts a "Gratitude Project" to acknowledge health care workers in California. Draw a picture or write a message and send to gratitude@bigsunday.org. The more creative and heartfelt, the better!
  • LA Family Housing developed a "Pen Pal" program to connect with those experiencing homelessness. For more information, visit here.
  • Help Jesse Reed Foundation make care cards or knit beanie bags for ill children - click here.

Use Your Professional Skills

  • Find a virtual project that fits your skill set for an organization that needs your help. To learn more, click here

Foster a Shelter Animal 

  • With fewer people visiting animal shelters, homes are especially needed for homeless animals. If you’re interested in fostering a pet for a period of time or adopting, call your local shelter first to set up an appointment.  Here are a few options:
    • LA City Animal Services, click here
    • LA County Animal Care, visit here
    • Orange County Animal Care, click here
    • San Bernardino County Animal Care, click here

