Volunteer Opportunities to support COVID-19 Relief Efforts

For those looking for ways to help the community with COVID-19 relief efforts, visit the links below for opportunities in Southern California and statewide. This page will be updated as more opportunities become available.
- LA Regional Food Bank: https://www.lafoodbank.org/volunteer
- Second Harvest Food Bank: https://www.feedoc.org/volunteer
- Food Share Ventura County: https://foodshare.com/volunteer
- Feeding America Inland Empire: https://www.feedingamericaie.org/volunteer
- Hollywood Food Coalition: https://hofoco.org/volunteer
- Union Station Homeless Services: https://unionstationhs.org/help/volunteer
- Community Action Partnership of Orange County: https://capoc.volunteerhub.com
- LA Unified School District Food Distribution: https://volunteerconnection.redcross.org/?nd=vms_public_form&form_id=7762
American Red Cross: How to give blood or volunteer your time
LA City and State Volunteer Opportunities
- VolunteerLA from the City of Los Angeles: https://letsvolunteerla.org
- Californians for All: https://www.californiavolunteers.ca.gov
Virtual Volunteer Opportunities
Local
Local news from across Southern California
Volunteer your time and talent from home
Help Make Masks
- LA Family Housing is looking for volunteers to sew and donate face masks. Click here for more info.
Write a Letter of Appreciation/Support
- Write notes of support to front line health care workers and patients during this crisis. To learn more, visit https://www.notesforsupport.org.
- Nonprofit organization Big Sunday hosts a "Gratitude Project" to acknowledge health care workers in California. Draw a picture or write a message and send to gratitude@bigsunday.org. The more creative and heartfelt, the better!
- LA Family Housing developed a "Pen Pal" program to connect with those experiencing homelessness. For more information, visit here.
- Help Jesse Reed Foundation make care cards or knit beanie bags for ill children - click here.
Use Your Professional Skills
- Find a virtual project that fits your skill set for an organization that needs your help. To learn more, click here.
Foster a Shelter Animal
- With fewer people visiting animal shelters, homes are especially needed for homeless animals. If you’re interested in fostering a pet for a period of time or adopting, call your local shelter first to set up an appointment. Here are a few options:
- LA City Animal Services, click here
- LA County Animal Care, visit here
- Orange County Animal Care, click here
- San Bernardino County Animal Care, click here
- Ventura County Animal Care, visit here
- Best Friends Animal Society LA foster page or email directly to fosterLA@bestfriends.org
- Visit NBC's Clear the Shelters comprehensive map of shelters for a shelter near you at www.cleartheshelters.com