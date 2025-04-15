YMCA 2025 Healthy Kids Day: A Day of Play for LA

NBC4 and Telemundo were proud to support YMCA's Healthy Kids Day 2025 — a free, family-friendly event with games, sports partners, and giveaways.

Families a blast at <em>the LA 2025 Healthy Kids Day: A Day of Play for LA hosted by the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles.</em>
An amazing turnout at the LA Coliseum for a day full of fun, learning, and healthy vibes.
The Gasol Foundation brought the fun and the knowledge to Healthy Kids Day!
From games to giveaways, families had a fun day at YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day!
Rock wall action had everyone climbing with confidence.
The Telemundo 52 and NBC4 photo booth was the perfect stop for great memories.
From games to giveaways, families had a fun day at YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day!
These young performers kept the crowd entertained.
The LA Kings experience was a hit!
This article tagged under:

Los Angeles

