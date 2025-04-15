YMCA 2025 Healthy Kids Day: A Day of Play for LA Published 1 hour ago • Updated 55 mins ago NBC4 and Telemundo were proud to support YMCA's Healthy Kids Day 2025 — a free, family-friendly event with games, sports partners, and giveaways. 9 photos 1/9 Families a blast at the LA 2025 Healthy Kids Day: A Day of Play for LA hosted by the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles. 2/9 An amazing turnout at the LA Coliseum for a day full of fun, learning, and healthy vibes. 3/9 The Gasol Foundation brought the fun and the knowledge to Healthy Kids Day! 4/9 From games to giveaways, families had a fun day at YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day! 5/9 Rock wall action had everyone climbing with confidence. 6/9 The Telemundo 52 and NBC4 photo booth was the perfect stop for great memories. 7/9 From games to giveaways, families had a fun day at YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day! 8/9 These young performers kept the crowd entertained. 9/9 The LA Kings experience was a hit! This article tagged under: Los Angeles More Photo Galleries In photos: Coachella 2025 rocks Southern California Opening Day 2025 at Dodger Stadium in photos Images: Tornado knocks down trees in Pico Rivera neighborhood Photos: MLB unveils new limited edition Takashi Murakami collection for 2025 Tokyo Series between Dodgers and Cubs