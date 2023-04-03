YMCA's Healthy Kids Day “A Day of Play for LA”

Join NBC4, Telemundo 52 and thousands of Ys from across the country in celebration of the 31st Anniversary of Healthy Kids Day® (HKD), on April 22, 2023! Healthy Kids Day® is the Y’s national initiative to improve the health and well-being of kids and families. For over 30 years, the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles and our communities have hosted free community events aimed to inspire kids and families to keep their minds and bodies active throughout the summer months and beyond. This year will be no different as they highlight how the Y helps build healthy, resilient kids through physical activity, nutritious foods, learning opportunities, social-emotional learning, health & well-being and more.

As a leading nonprofit strengthening community through healthy living, the Y holds its annual Healthy Kids Day® to teach healthy habits to families and kids while inspiring a lifetime love of physical activity. At a time when one in three children in the United States are overweight or obese (according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), developing healthier habits that include increased physical activity is more important than ever.

YMCA Healthy Kids Day® brings families and communities together to celebrate healthy living with a free, fun filled day of interactive games, family activity, community resources, giveaways and more. The YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles’s Healthy Kids Day® is a community-based event that celebrates making fitness fun and introduces kids and families to an array of YMCA programs and community resources that encourage them to stay active, connected and healthy.

In 2022, the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles celebrated Healthy Kids Day® in a BIG WAY. For the first time ever, they unified the collective community impact of all 26 of our YMCA branches and held one large, centralized Healthy Kids Day® event at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. This year, they are excited to announce that they will be returning to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for another amazing Day of PLAY for LA!

Healthy Kids Day® is a free event, open to every member of the community. Join us for a #DayOfPlayForLA!