CA Gubernatorial Debate Live on NBC4 at USC on March 26

Tune in to NBC4 on Monday, March 26 for a televised California Gubernatorial Debate live at the USC University Park Campus in downtown Los Angeles from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. NBC4 will also live stream the debate beginning at 6:30 p.m. at NBCLA.com and Facebook Live @NBCLA.

The debate, in partnership with the USC Sol Price School of Public Policy, includes the leading candidates in the race for the highest office in the state, and will be co-moderated by NBC4 Anchor Colleen Williams and NBC4 Chief Political Reporter Conan Nolan.

The event will be a policy-focused forum with an opportunity for the public to hear how the candidates would improve the quality of life for people and communities within California. Williams and Nolan will cover a broad range of topics critical to local viewers, from healthcare, jobs and housing to gun violence and immigration, just to name a few.

