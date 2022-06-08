Results From the California Primary Are Still Rolling In. Here's Where the Top Races Stand

The ballots are still being meticulously counted across California, after polls closed Tuesday night in the June 7 primary election.

A host of local, county and statewide offices were up for election in the 2022 California primary, as the state joined six others with primaries the same day.

Most races won't be decided until later this year. In the California primary, the top two vote-getters advance to the general election in November, regardless of party or whether the winner claims a majority of the vote.

But with crowded candidate fields in many of the races around SoCal and California, the primary has helped determine who will be on the ballot this fall.

Here are the results from some of the key races for Southern Californians.

California Governor

Just months after Gov. Gavin Newsom survived a recall effort against him in September, he's cruised to victory in the 2022 primary election.

Newsom will advance to the general election in November with 57% of the vote at 48% of precincts reporting, alongside California state senator Brian Dahle, who received 17% of the vote.

GOVERNOR 49% reporting

Newsom was far ahead of the second-place finisher, a Republican state lawmaker and farmer from the sparsely populated northeast corner of the state that borders Oregon and Nevada.

The two candidates ran away with the race on June 7. Michelle Valles reports for Today in LA on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Los Angeles Mayor

At 34% of precincts reporting, billionaire businessman Rick Caruso, with 42% of the vote, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass with 37% of the vote, are projected to advance to the runoff election for Los Angeles Mayor in November.

LOS ANGELES MAYOR 34% reporting

Both Caruso and Bass gave what sounded like victory speeches.

"I'm thrilled and grateful, grateful to the voters of LA," Caruso said during the victory party, adding in a written statement later, "We CAN make our dreams come true."

"Tonight, we're seeing the voters make a clear choice," Bass said during her victory party. "They want leadership that is battle-tested, mission-driven and always fights for L.A.'s values. Tonight the city will see that it's hard to defeat a people power campaign."

Kevin De Leon nabbed 7% of the vote in the primary race. It wasn't immediately clear if he was going to concede and endorse either candidate Tuesday night.

The crowded field had nine candidates vying to become top cop in LA County. Annette Arreola reports for Today in LA on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Los Angeles County Sheriff

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva appeared to be headed to a November runoff election in his bid for a second term, likely with former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna, according to early ballot returns.

The two are far ahead in the nine-candidate field.

LA COUNTY SHERIFF 29% reporting

At 29% of precincts reporting, Villanueva had 34% of the vote. Runner-up Luna had 25% of the vote.

Villanueva, the 33rd Sheriff of LA County, was the first person in 100 years to defeat an incumbent, Sheriff Jim McDonnell, in 2018.

Who will follow Karen Bass in Congressional District 37?

Sen. Sydney Kamlager leads the field of seven candidates seeking to succeed Rep. Karen Bass, who is running for LA mayor. Kamlager appears headed for a November runoff against former Los Angeles City Councilwoman Jan Perry, who holds a lead over Culver City Mayor Daniel W. Lee for the second spot in the 37th Congressional District. Bass endorsed Kamlager.

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE 37TH DISTRICT 26% reporting

Runoff Set for Congressional District 27

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia is on his way to a November runoff against Democrat Christy Smith in this Democratic-leaning district north of Los Angeles. Garcia, a former Navy fighter pilot, was endorsed by Donald Trump when he won in 2020 and joined House Republicans who rejected electoral votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania and opposed Trump’s impeachment after the Capitol insurrection. Smith has a chance for a rematch with Garcia after losing two years ago.

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE 27TH DISTRICT 33% reporting

Democrat Leads Incumbent in OC's 40th District

Asif Mahmoud, a physician and former insurance commissioner candidate, was leading incumbent Republican Rep. Young Kim in Orange County’s 40th Congressional District. The two appear on track for a November runoff after Kim fended off a challenge from fellow Republican and Mission Viejo Councilman Greg Raths.

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE 40TH DISTRICT 55% reporting

Battleground District 45

Republican U.S. Rep. Michelle Steel will face Democrat Jay Chen in the November runoff for battleground Congressional District 45. It’s a district that could help shape Congress after the November general election.

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE 45TH DISTRICT 44% reporting

Katie Porter, Scott Baugh Advance in Congressional District 47

Another key Orange County race in the battle for Congress features Rep. Katie Porter and former state assemblyman and chair of the Orange County GOP Scott Baugh. The two are headed for a November runoff with Porter holding a lead in the California primary election.

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE 45TH DISTRICT 44% reporting

Long Beach Mayor Leads in Congressional District 42

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia held a significant lead in the race for Congressional District 42. Republican challenger and educator John Briscoe is poised to place second, setting up a November runoff between the two.

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE 42ND DISTRICT 25% reporting

Alex Padilla Wins and Wins

Sen. Alex Padilla claimed a commanding victory in Tuesday's California primary election, advancing to the general election in November. The Democrat, who was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom after Kamala Harris became vice president, appeared twice on Tuesday's ballot. He was running to complete the current term, which runs through the end of the year, and to claim a fresh six-year term in the office.

U.S. SENATE 49% reporting

Attorney General

Rob Bonta, the incumbent candidate for Attorney General of California, took the lead in the primary race for his position at 55% of the vote, with 48% of precincts reporting.

Republican runner-up Nathan Hochman took 18% of the vote in the race.

ATTORNEY GENERAL 49% reporting

Get more of the top election results by clicking here, or see a complete list of all 175 races in the 2022 California primary election by clicking here instead.