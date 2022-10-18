Danny Trejo Endorses Karen Bass for LA Mayor

Actor and native Angeleno Danny Trejo, best known for his on-screen role as the title character in "Machete," endorsed Rep. Karen Bass to become next mayor of Los Angeles on Tuesday morning.

In a video posted to Karen Bass's campaign Twitter account, Trejo is seen next to a smiling Bass.

"My name is Danny Trejo, and I want to endorse Karen Bass for mayor," he says.

"You guys better get out and vote," he continues. "Gotta do it. Por la gente Latina, deben votar por Karen Bass," -- for the Latino people, you have to vote for Karen Bass.

Thank you for your support @officialDannyT!



Together, we can bring Los Angeles together and move our city FORWARD. pic.twitter.com/m9QqKVSBmj — Karen Bass (@KarenBassLA) October 18, 2022

Trejo, a Los Angeles native, has a history of giving back to his hometown community. During the first winter of the COVID-19 pandemic, he donated food to frontline workers and their families in East Los Angeles.

Last winter, the "Spy Kids" star hosted a "Toys for Tacos" event at his Trejo's Tacos restaurants and bright pink Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts shop around LA. The toy drive gave gifts to kids in need, in partnership with LA County supervisor Hilda Solis and the Everest Foundation.

Trejo joins a number of other politicians and pop culture figures who have endorsed Bass in LA's mayoral race, between the U.S. house representative and billionaire businessman Rick Caruso.

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Sen. Bernie Sanders, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Elizabeth Warren have also all endorsed Bass.

She has also been endorsed by local Reps. Linda Sanchez, Jimmy Gomez, Lou Correa, Judy Chu, Ted Lieu, Mike Levin, Adam Schiff, Brad Sherman, Mark Takano, Raul Ruiz and Lucille Roybal-Allard.

Among the other figures in Hollywood endorsing Bass are Alyssa Milano, John Legend, America Ferrera, Jane Fonda, Rosario Dawson, Ken Jeong, Dulé Hill and J.J. Abrams.

Her opponent, Caruso, has been backed by former Mayor Richard Riordan, business groups including the Los Angeles County Business Federation, the Los Angeles Police Protective League and celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, Elon Musk, Snoop Dogg, Wolfgang Puck, music mogul Clarence Avant and Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos.