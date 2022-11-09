Election Day is Over, But Results Are Still Rolling In For These SoCal Races

Election day has come and gone in Southern California: the polls are long since closed, the maps are turning red and blue, and candidates on the left and the are giving speeches.

Some candidates could declare victory Tuesday night, such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who easily sailed to a win in his bid for another term as governor. But other races are still too close to call.

Here's where we're still watching for results Wednesday morning.

LA Mayor

The race between Karen Bass and Rick Caruso, to determine who the next Mayor of Los Angeles will be, is still too close to call.

Caruso pulled into a slight lead early Wednesday morning when it came to the number of counted ballots, but with only 38% of precincts reporting and just a 2% difference between the two candidates, race results are still in the air.

Whoever succeeds will take the place of Mayor Eric Garcetti, who was tapped as President Joe Biden’s pick for ambassador to India.

Both candidates gave election-night speeches, thanking their supporters for their votes and reminding everyone that it would take time before anyone was declared the winner.

"It's gonna be a long night and it might take a few days," Bass said in her speech. "But when we win - we have to begin again... We will continue the fight for working people in our city."

"We don't know the outcome yet - but I am happy to say we are starting out strong," Caruso said in his speech. "I come here tonight in true anticipation and excitement about what is to come, and what we can do together."

LA County Sheriff

The heated battle for Los Angeles County's next Sheriff continues into Wednesday, as Alex Villanueva looks to claim a second term and former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna hopes to carry out the rare feat of ousting an incumbent sheriff.

Villanueva was trailing Luna in the polls in the days leading up to the election, and with 41% of precincts reporting on Wednesday morning, Luna had a 14-point lead.

Villanueva's victory four years ago came with strong backing from reform-minded community groups and Democrats. But over the past four years, Villanueva's support among those groups has waned as he repeatedly clashed with the Democrat-dominated Board of Supervisors over funding and policy matters.

He has also repeatedly defied subpoenas to appear before the Civilian Oversight Commission and refused to enforce the county's COVID-19 vaccination mandate among his deputies and department employees.

Incumbent sheriff Alex Villanueva has been trailing his opponent, Robert Luna, in the polls. Michelle Valles reports for Today in LA on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

In the spirited campaign, Luna attacked the incumbent over his torrid relationship with the county Board of Supervisors and accusing him of ignoring the issue of deputy gangs within the department.

Propositions

Californians were asked to decide seven ballot propositions to settle matters of abortion rights, sports betting, dialysis clinic rules, flavored tobacco sales and more.

By Wednesday morning, all but three of those propositions had been decided. Votes for Prop 29, Prop 30 and Prop 31 are still being counted Wednesday morning.

Proposition 29: New Rules for Dialysis Clinics

Prop 29 is the third dialysis clinic initiative to make the ballot in the last four years. Previous attempts to increase restrictions kidney dialysis centers failed.

So what's this one all about? The 2022 measure would require clinics to have a physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant on site during treatment hours.

Dialysis clinic companies say that would add to the financial burden because of the number of doctors required at every clinic because most are open for most of the day. Supporters of the measure, on the other hand, say patients need more care during regular visit. All three dialysis clinic measures have been backed by unions representing health care workers.

As of Wednesday morning, with 41% of precincts reporting, the measure seemed likely to fail -- 70% of voters said "No" to Prop 29, meaning dialysis clinics would not be required to have a physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant on-site during all patient treatment hours.

Prop 29 would require dialysis clinics to have a physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant on site during treatment hours. NBCLA's Conan Nolan explains.

Proposition 30: Millionaires Tax for EVs

Californians making more than $2 million per year would face a 1.75-percent personal income tax increase per year under this measure that has Democrats divided.

The tax dollars would help fund climate programs, creating a new stream of revenue for the subsidization of zero-emissions vehicles. About 80 percent of the money would establish rebates for zero-emission vehicle buyers and to build charging stations. A smaller portion of the tax money would be used to help hire and train firefighters.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is opposed to Proposition 30, calling it a giveaway for rideshare company and major prop funder Lyft. Rideshare companies must ensure all their car trips are zero-emission by 2030. Supporters include the California Democratic Party and many environmental groups, who claim California needs more money to accelerate a transition to electric cars and lower planet-warming emissions.

As of Wednesday morning, with 41% of precincts reporting, the measure seemed narrowly set to fail: 59% of voters said "No" to Prop 30, meaning no change would be made to taxes on personal income above $2 million annually.

Californians making more than $2 million per year would face a 1.75-percent personal income tax increase per year under Prop 30, a measure that has Democrats divided. NBCLA's Conan Nolan explains.

Proposition 31: Uphold the Flavored Tobacco Ban

A 'Yes' vote on Prop 31 upholds a stalled 2020 law that bans the sale of some flavored tobacco products. A 'No' vote overturns it.

That 2020 law hasn't gone into effect because Prop 31 qualified for the California ballot. If the law is upheld, California would become the second state the enact such legislation alongside Massachusetts. Los Angeles, San Diego and other cities already have bans.

Supporters of the ban include doctors, child welfare advocates and the state’s Democratic Party, while tobacco giants, including R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and Philip Morris USA, spent $20 million on a campaign that gathered enough signatures for the ballot measure. The California Republican party also supports repealing the law, saying it would be a loss in tax revenue.

A 'Yes' vote on Prop 31 upholds a stalled 2020 law that bans the sale of some flavored tobacco products. A 'No' vote overturns it. NBCLA's Conan Nolan explains.

With 41% of precincts reporting Wednesday morning, the prop seemed likely to succeed. 62% of voters said "Yes" to Prop 31, which would mean in-person stores and vending machines could not sell most flavored tobacco products and tobacco product flavor enhancers.