Gov. Newsom Cruises to California Primary Election Victory

Just months after Gov. Gavin Newsom survived a recall effort against him in September, the results of the California Primary race are in.

Newsom will advance to the general election in November with 60% of the vote, alongside Brian Dahle, who received 15% of the vote. The top two vote-getters in the primary advance to the general election, regardless of party and whether they win a majority of the vote.

GOVERNOR 37% reporting

A crowded field of 26 challengers lined up against Newsom for the primary, and a clear front-running opponent didn't emerge in the weeks leading up to Election Day.

Early returns Tuesday showed Newsom receiving just over 60% of the vote. He was far ahead of second-place finisher Dahle, a Republican state lawmaker and farmer from the sparsely populated northeast corner of the state that borders Oregon and Nevada

"Across the country Republicans are attacking our fundamental rights as Americans. Destroying democracy, stripping a woman of the right to choose, and standing idly by as gun violence claims too many lives," Newsom said in a statement.

"California is the antidote to their cynicism -- leading with compassion, common-sense and science. Treasuring diversity, defending democracy, and protecting our planet. Here's to continuing that fight."

Just one year ago, it looked as if Newsom could be on his way out as more than 1.7 million voters signed a petition to recall him from office. Dozens of Republicans lined up to challenge him in the 2021 recall election, eager to take down the Democratic governor of the nation’s most populous state ahead of the 2022 midterms.

The governor's race was just one of a multitude of state office races, including lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state controller, treasurer, attorney general, insurance commissioner, member of state board of equalization and state superintendent of public instruction.

