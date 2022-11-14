LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers to Be Released Monday

As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were set to be released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races.

The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk was set to release updated vote counts Monday afternoon between 4 and 5 p.m.

Updates will continue every Tuesday and Friday until all votes are tallied.

In the 2022 election in Southern California, a new way of voting was instituted, meaning it's been slow going.

While some candidates had pulled ahead, many races were still incredibly close.

On Saturday, the LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk said 1,608,639 votes had been counted, which is 28.58% of registered voters.

Votes still left to be counted break down like this:

• Vote by Mail ballots: 718,000

• Conditional Voter Registration ballots: 21,000

• Provisional ballots: 300

Here's what's new:

LA Mayor

While the LA mayor's race had not yet been called, the two candidates were in a dead heat, with Bass ahead as of Saturday with 50.8% of the votes.

Rick Caruso garnered 49.2% of votes (297,527 votes) while Karen Bass had 306,990 votes.

Caruso released the following statement after Friday's ballot count:

"There are a lot of votes to count. We’re cautiously optimistic and looking forward to the next series of results. There is so much work to be done around homelessness and crime, we’re eager to move forward” he said.

On Thursday, Caruso was slightly ahead. Bass released the following statement after the latest information was released:

“In the coming days, the voice of the people of Los Angeles will be heard and we feel confident that we will win. As mayor, Karen Bass will chart a new direction for Los Angeles with comprehensive solutions for homelessness, public safety and affordability," she said.

Results will appear below as votes are being tallied.

Whoever succeeds will take the place of Mayor Eric Garcetti, who was tapped as President Joe Biden’s pick for ambassador to India.

Both candidates gave election-night speeches, thanking their supporters for their votes and reminding everyone that it would take time before anyone was declared the winner.

Votes are still being counted, and the race between Karen Bass and Rick Caruso still too close to call. John Cadiz Klemack reports for Today in LA on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

"We don't know the outcome yet - but I am happy to say we are starting out strong," Caruso said in his speech election night. "I come here tonight in true anticipation and excitement about what is to come, and what we can do together."

LA County Sheriff

In the race for who would be named the next LA County Sheriff, former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna held onto a lead with nearly 260,000 votes over incumbent Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva after more results were released Saturday.

Luna had begun to pull ahead in the race Thursday.

Unseating a sitting sheriff is no easy feat. Luna seeks to do this, after Villanueva did the same thing four years ago, unseating incumbent Jim McDonnell four years ago. In that instance, it was the first time in about a century that had happened.

Results will appear below as votes are being tallied.

Incumbent sheriff Alex Villanueva has been trailing his opponent, Robert Luna, in the polls. Michelle Valles reports for Today in LA on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

In the spirited campaign, Luna attacked the incumbent over his torrid relationship with the county Board of Supervisors and accusing him of ignoring the issue of deputy gangs within the department.

Election Results 2022

LA City Council

No candidates had declared a clear win as of Saturday.

Katy Young Yaroslavsky leads Sam Yebri in the fifth district race, 57% to 43%.

Traci Park remains ahead of Erin Darling, 54% to 46%, in the 11th district.

In the 13th district, Hugo Soto-Martinez was leading incumbent Mitch O'Farrell, 53% to 47%.

Tim McOsker was leading Danielle Sandoval in the 15th district, with 8,000 votes more.

LA County

West Hollywood City Councilwoman Lindsey Horvath was in the lead in the race for an open seat on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors against state Sen. Bob Hertzberg.

Horvath held a narrow lead, 51% to 49%, against Hertzberg, D-Van Nuys, with 1,500 votes for the District 3 seat.

District 3 covers Malibu, Northridge, Westlake Village, Calabasas, West Hills, Porter Ranch, San Fernando, Panorama City, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills and Santa Monica.

"I'm so incredibly proud of our people-powered campaign to bring much needed change and equity to Los Angeles County. As we saw in the primary, there are still a lot of votes left to be counted. We are optimistic we will prevail when the final results are certified," Horvath said.

"I'm proud of the campaign we ran -- with clear eyes about the challenges our county faces and offering real solutions,'' Hertzberg said in a statement Wednesday. "We built a coalition that spanned every geographic, political and demographic divide. So let's continue to count the votes. We are feeling good about where we are, but there are many more votes to count.''

West Hollywood City Councilwoman Lindsey Horvath talks with NBC4’s Conan Nolan about why she would be the better candidate to lead the 2 million people in the district.

In the sheriff's race, Luna has pulled ahead of incumbent Villanueva, while the mayor's race was still extremely tight. Conan Nolan reports Nov. 10, 2022.