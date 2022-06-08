California primary

Results From the California Primary Are Still Rolling In. Here's Where the Top Races Stand

Most races won't be decided until later this year. In the California primary, the top two vote-getters advance to the general election in November, regardless of party or whether the winner claims a majority of the vote.

By Maggie More

NBC Universal, Inc.

The ballots are still being meticulously counted across California, after polls closed Tuesday night in the June 7 primary election.

A host of local, county and statewide offices were up for election in the 2022 California primary, as the state joined six others with primaries the same day.

See Election Results Here

But with crowded candidate fields in many of the races around SoCal and California, the primary has helped determine who will be on the ballot this fall.

Here are the results from some of the key races for Southern Californians.

California Governor

Just months after Gov. Gavin Newsom survived a recall effort against him in September, he's cruised to victory in the 2022 primary election.

Newsom will advance to the general election in November with 57% of the vote at 48% of precincts reporting, alongside California state senator Brian Dahle, who received 17% of the vote.

  • GOVERNOR

    49% reporting

    • Winner

      Gavin Newsom

      56%

      1,913,339
    • Winner

      Brian Dahle

      17%

      571,554

    • Michael Shellenberger

      4%

      125,394

    • Jenny Le Roux

      4%

      124,540

    • Anthony Trimino

      3%

      107,832

    • Shawn Collins

      3%

      96,144

    • Leo Zacky

      1%

      49,903

    • Major Williams

      1%

      45,254

    • Luis Rodriguez

      1%

      44,573

    • Robert Newman

      1%

      44,314

    • David Lozano

      1%

      37,884

    • Joel Ventresca

      1%

      31,866

    • Ronald Anderson

      1%

      31,445

    • Armando Perez-Serrato

      1%

      25,893

    • Reinette Senum

      1%

      21,659

    • Ron Jones

      1%

      21,619

    • Daniel Mercuri

      1%

      19,801

    • Heather Collins

      0%

      15,437

    • Anthony Fanara

      0%

      13,933

    • Cristian Morales

      0%

      13,396

    • Lonnie Sortor

      0%

      11,550

    • Frederic Schultz

      0%

      9,759

    • Woodrow Sanders

      0%

      8,596

    • James Hanink

      0%

      5,231

    • Bradley Zink

      0%

      3,417

    • Serge Fiankan

      0%

      3,041

Newsom was far ahead of the second-place finisher, a Republican state lawmaker and farmer from the sparsely populated northeast corner of the state that borders Oregon and Nevada.

The two candidates ran away with the race on June 7. Michelle Valles reports for Today in LA on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Los Angeles Mayor

At 34% of precincts reporting, billionaire businessman Rick Caruso, with 42% of the vote, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass with 37% of the vote, are projected to advance to the runoff election for Los Angeles Mayor in November.

  • LOS ANGELES MAYOR

    34% reporting

    • RICK CARUSO

      42%

      133,059

    • KAREN RUTH BASS

      37%

      116,688

    • KEVIN DE LEON

      7%

      23,665

    • GINA VIOLA

      5%

      16,520

    • MIKE FEUER

      3%

      8,061

    • ANDREW KIM

      2%

      6,338

    • ALEX GRUENENFELDER SMITH

      1%

      3,491

    • JOE BUSCAINO

      1%

      2,983

    • CRAIG GREIWE

      0%

      1,411

    • MEL WILSON

      0%

      1,277

    • RAMIT VARMA

      0%

      1,219

    • JOHN JACKSON

      0%

      1,051

Both Caruso and Bass gave what sounded like victory speeches.

"I'm thrilled and grateful, grateful to the voters of LA," Caruso said during the victory party, adding in a written statement later, "We CAN make our dreams come true."

"Tonight, we're seeing the voters make a clear choice," Bass said during her victory party. "They want leadership that is battle-tested, mission-driven and always fights for L.A.'s values. Tonight the city will see that it's hard to defeat a people power campaign."

Kevin De Leon nabbed 7% of the vote in the primary race. It wasn't immediately clear if he was going to concede and endorse either candidate Tuesday night.

The crowded field had nine candidates vying to become top cop in LA County. Annette Arreola reports for Today in LA on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Los Angeles County Sheriff

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva appeared to be headed to a November runoff election in his bid for a second term, likely with former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna, according to early ballot returns.

The two are far ahead in the nine-candidate field.

  • LA COUNTY SHERIFF

    29% reporting

    • ALEX VILLANUEVA

      34%

      258,808

    • ROBERT LUNA

      25%

      184,640

    • ERIC STRONG

      13%

      94,498

    • CECIL RHAMBO

      8%

      57,015

    • KARLA CARRANZA

      5%

      40,381

    • BRITTA STEINBRENNER

      5%

      37,135

    • MATT RODRIGUEZ

      4%

      32,610

    • ELI VERA

      4%

      31,414

    • APRIL HOOD

      2%

      16,190

At 29% of precincts reporting, Villanueva had 34% of the vote. Runner-up Luna had 25% of the vote.

Villanueva, the 33rd Sheriff of LA County, was the first person in 100 years to defeat an incumbent, Sheriff Jim McDonnell, in 2018.

Lieutenant Governor

Incumbent candidate for California Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis also cruised to victory in the state primary race, with 52% of the vote at 48% of precincts reporting.

The runner up, Angela E. Underwood Jacobs, a business woman and the sitting deputy mayor for Lancaster, Calif., received 20% of the vote at 48% of precincts reporting.

  • LT. GOVERNOR

    49% reporting

    • Winner

      Eleni Kounalakis

      52%

      1,729,003

    • Angela Underwood Jacobs

      20%

      660,250

    • David Fennell

      13%

      443,617

    • Clint Saunders

      5%

      156,507

    • Jeffrey Morgan

      4%

      124,943

    • William Saacke

      3%

      93,505

    • Mohammad Arif

      2%

      70,544

    • David Hillberg

      1%

      38,278

Attorney General

Rob Bonta, the incumbent candidate for Attorney General of California, took the lead in the primary race for his position at 55% of the vote, with 48% of precincts reporting.

Republican runner-up Nathan Hochman took 18% of the vote in the race.

  • ATTORNEY GENERAL

    49% reporting

    • Winner

      Rob Bonta

      55%

      1,818,877

    • Nathan Hochman

      18%

      615,266

    • Eric Early

      17%

      559,164

    • Anne Schubert

      8%

      250,540

    • Dan Kapelovitz

      3%

      91,256

Secretary of State

Incumbent candidate for California Secretary of State Shirley Weber took a clear lead in the primary race, with 59% of the vote at 48% of precincts reporting.

Runner-up Rob Bernosky, a businessman, took 19% of the vote.

  • SECRETARY OF STATE

    49% reporting

    • Winner

      Shirley Weber

      59%

      1,936,905

    • Rob Bernosky

      19%

      640,674

    • Rachel Hamm

      11%

      375,991

    • James Paine

      4%

      129,112

    • Raul Rodriguez

      3%

      93,502

    • Gary Blenner

      3%

      86,441

    • Matthew Cinquanta

      1%

      31,016

