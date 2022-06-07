California primary

Sen. Alex Padilla Projected to Win Twice in California Primary Election

The incumbent Democrat appeared twice on the primary ballot in races for a partial and full term as Senator.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Associated Press

Sen. Alex Padilla
Getty

Sen. Alex Padilla claimed a commanding victory in Tuesday's California primary election, advancing to the general election in November.

The Democrat, who was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom after Kamala Harris became vice president, appeared twice on Tuesday's ballot. He was running to complete the current term, which runs through the end of the year, and to claim a fresh six-year term in the office.

Padilla easily won the right to finished out the current term with 58 percent of the vote Tuesday night.

  • U.S. SENATE (PARTIAL TERM)

    36% reporting

    • Winner

      Alex Padilla

      58%

      1,623,732
    • Winner

      Mark Meuser

      19%

      539,397

    • James Bradley

      7%

      193,345

    • Jon Elist

      6%

      159,409

    • Timothy Ursich

      4%

      106,812

    • Dan O'Dowd

      3%

      83,512

    • Myron Hall

      2%

      59,626

    • Daphne Bradford

      2%

      50,642
Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In the full term race, he held a commanding lead over projected second-place finisher Mark Meuser. The Republican, a constitutional law attorney from Pasadena, appeared headed for the November runoff against the incumbent.

  • U.S. SENATE

    37% reporting

    • Winner

      Alex Padilla

      57%

      1,624,394
    • Winner

      Mark Meuser

      13%

      370,893

    • Cordie Williams

      6%

      157,364

    • Jon Elist

      4%

      116,091

    • Chuck Smith

      4%

      112,230

    • James Bradley

      3%

      96,379

    • Douglas Pierce

      2%

      55,342

    • Sarah Liew

      1%

      35,996

    • John Parker

      1%

      33,807

    • Timothy Ursich

      1%

      31,294

    • Akinyemi Agbede

      1%

      30,801

    • Dan O'Dowd

      1%

      30,782

    • Myron Hall

      1%

      27,465

    • Robert Lucero

      1%

      22,793

    • Eleanor Garcia

      1%

      14,934

    • Pamela Elizondo

      1%

      14,297

    • Carlos Tapia

      1%

      14,277

    • Enrique Petris

      0%

      13,962

    • James Conn

      0%

      13,902

    • Obaidul Pirjada

      0%

      12,768

    • Daphne Bradford

      0%

      11,024

    • Don Grundmann

      0%

      3,997

    • Deon Jenkins

      0%

      3,090

The full six-year term will begin in January.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

California primary 50 mins ago

Gov. Newsom Cruises to California Primary Election Victory

California primary 2 hours ago

Los Angeles County Sheriff Villanueva Appears to Be Close in Runoff

Meuser's work with the right-leaning Dhillon Law Group has included 22 lawsuits against Newsom claiming he overstepped his authority in imposing coronavirus restrictions.

Turnout in the nation's most populous state was light despite significant frustration by voters over record-high gas prices, rising crime and a homelessness crisis in cities large and small. But despite those problems Democrats are expected to maintain their firm hold on state offices and in the Legislature.

Newsom also cruised to victory Tuesday, setting up a November runoff against Republican State Sen. Brian Dahle.

This article tagged under:

California primaryAlex Padilla
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us