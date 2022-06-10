Updated LA County Election Results to Be Released Friday

Los Angeles County's first post-election results update will be released today with at least 400,000 vote by mail ballots still to be processed, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan said.

Logan provided the estimate Wednesday, adding that the number of outstanding vote by mail ballots will increase as the registrar's office continues to accept ballots that were postmarked by Election Day and received through June 14.

The opponent for Sen. Sydney Kamlager in the Nov. 8 general election in the 37th Congressional District is undecided with former Los Angeles City Councilwoman Jan Perry holding a 1,085-vote lead over Culver City Mayor Daniel W. Lee. All three candidates are Democrats.

NBC4 Political Contributor Dr. Ange-Marie Hancock Alfaro has some of the key takeaways from the California primary races. Video aired Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Also undecided is the special election in the 62nd Assembly District where nonprofit director/businesswoman Tina Simone McKinnor holds a 1,033-vote lead over Lawndale Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles, a fellow Democrat.

There are an estimated 2.766 million unprocessed ballots statewide, according to the Secretary of State's Office.

The undecided races statewide include the following: