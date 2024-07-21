Gov. Newsom praises President Biden as ‘extraordinary' leader. See reaction from around California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom praised President Joe Biden Sunday in a statement issued in the minutes following Biden's announcement that he will drop out of the presidential race.

Newsom, whose name is among those considered a possible replacement for Biden on the November ballot, called Biden an “extraordinary, history-making president."

“President Biden has been an extraordinary, history-making president — a leader who has fought hard for working people and delivered astonishing results for all Americans,” Newsom said. “He will go down in history as one of the most impactful and selfless presidents.”

Biden made the announcement in a letter posted to social media. It comes after mounting pressure from within his own party to bow out of the president race against Republican nominee Donald Trump.

The 81-year-old president also announced his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris, a former U.S. Senator from California and the state’s ex-attorney general.

Thank you, @JoeBiden. https://t.co/HMUMEB1fTl — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 21, 2024

Newsom, 56, has long expressed support for Biden, including after the June 27 debate that was widely viewed as a key turning point in Biden’s re-election campaign. He joined the campaign trail, rallying support in Pennsylvania, Michigan and New Hampshire.

Newsom and Harris, 59, are both high-profile figures whose paths have crossed for years in California politics. Harris was the San Francisco District Attorney at the same time Newsom was the city’s mayor.

Harris’ political rise began as a prosecutor in Alameda County in the early 1990s. She was elected California’s attorney general in 2010 and won re-election in 2024. She was the U.S. Senator from California from 2017 to 2021.

In a statement issued Sunday, she called Biden a patriot and thanked him for his endorsement.

“I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination," Harris said. "Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda."

After Biden’s momentous announcement, attention shifts to the Democratic National Convention one month from now in Chicago. The decision on who replaces Biden on the ticket will be made official in what will be an unprecedented party convention, scheduled for Aug. 19-22.

Scroll for more reaction from around California.

U.S. Sen. Laphonza Butler

“Our nation owes President Biden a debt of gratitude for his service and patriotism, especially in making such a difficult decision. Thanks to his leadership, the American people have witnessed historic investments in education, infrastructure, and so much more. The threat to all that progress remains, and we must now do everything we can to ensure Vice President Harris succeeds.

There's no one better prepared for this challenge.''

U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla

"Today, President Biden put our country first, as he has done throughout his public service career."

Thank you, @POTUS. pic.twitter.com/Qtm7nXQKSB — Senator Alex Padilla (@SenAlexPadilla) July 21, 2024

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-48th District)

"We've had 4 years of Democratic chaos - at the border, in business, overseas, in our schools and on our streets. Joe Biden, Kamala Harris led all of it."

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Torrance)

“President Biden will go down in history as one of the best Presidents of our great country. (He) took a nation hurt by the pandemic and turned our country around, ushering in massive job growth, infrastructure and a clean energy and tech revolution.

Thank you Mr. President.”

Rep. Mike Levin (D-Dana Point)

Levin called Biden’s decision “incredibly patriotic and the right thing to do. He put country first. I want to thank President Biden for his decades of public service to our country and his historic presidency. He has led our country with unwavering courage, conviction and strength. Our nation, and the entire free world, is better off because of his leadership.''

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Los Angeles)

Gomez said Biden was “prioritizing the American people and doing all possible to secure the strongest, brightest and most stable future for our nation. With heart and humility, the president has used his time in the White House to usher in transformative change… The president's decision to step aside is bigger than one election or one candidate -- it is about the kind of country we want to be in the long run. Now is the time to unify and continue Democrats' longtime fight for working people across this country.''c

Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-San Pedro)

Barragán said Biden “has been one of the most consequential presidents in American history. I'm proud to have worked so

closely with his administration on so many of these historic achievements. Democrats will work to ensure his legacy is secure and will support (the president) and Kamala Harris as the party moves forward, unified, in our efforts to put the American people over politics.''

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Long Beach)

“It's been an honor to support (Biden and Harris) from day one. Now we must unite around our vice president and defeat Donald Trump. I'm all in. Are you? Let's go!''

Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine)

“I hope we will have a process that energizes the electorate to set us up for victory in November. I look forward to Vice President Harris making her case to voters and I will support our nominee however I can so we keep the White House.''

Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-Los Angeles)

Kamlager-Dove said Biden “showed up for Black Americans after they were forgotten for four years by President Trump. Under President Biden, Black businesses have increased by 40%, Black wealth has risen by 60%, and Black unemployment is at the lowest rate in history. He has appointed more Black judges to the bench than any other president, including Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. And, for the first time in history, a Black woman serves as our Vice President. The Biden-Harris Administration will be enshrined in the history books as one of the most progressive and accomplished administrations in history.”

Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-Whittier)

“We have made historic advancements in combating climate change, rebuilding our economy and infrastructure, and uplifting millions of Americans, particularly working-class families and communities of color. He will leave office and public service with a legacy of progressive accomplishments that few presidents can rival in modern history.''

California Democratic Party

The California Democratic Party issued the following statement.

Just as our chair @RustyHicks said, it's time to continue the work of fighting for the rights of everyone. We must elect Kamala Harris as President and take back the House whose path runs through California. pic.twitter.com/87h41tPnzz — California Democratic Party (@CA_Dem) July 21, 2024

California Republican Party

The state's Republican Part chair issued the following statement on Biden's withdrawal from the race and his endorsement of Harris.

Republican Party of Los Angeles County

"It doesn’t matter who the nominee is when it’s still the same destructive policy platform."

It doesn’t matter who the nominee is when it’s still the same destructive policy platform.#VoteDifferentLA #VoteDifferentCA https://t.co/REdi9ldVMh pic.twitter.com/wbDi5v2XQr — Los Angeles Republicans (@GOPLosAngeles) July 21, 2024

Republican Party of Orange County

"Democrats will be in chaos for the next four weeks until their convention begins in Chicago -- with no nominee. Their kingmakers will decide the candidate, not the voters. The irony is thick coming from the party constantly warning about threats to democracy. Joe Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris. The truth is there is no daylight between Biden and Harris. As Vice President, she is just as responsible for the failed administration and the policies that have crushed Americans as Joe is ... As Californians we know the damage Kamala Harris has done to our state and our nation: out-of-control inflation, rampant crime and a border crisis. She has failed up her entire career and has no place failing up

to the highest office in the land."